Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 265,625 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Baxter International worth $56,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Baxter International by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,082,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,214,000 after acquiring an additional 433,693 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 430,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,638,000 after purchasing an additional 30,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,193.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.19 per share, for a total transaction of $803,818.20. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BAX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.61.

BAX stock opened at $91.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

