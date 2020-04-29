Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Cut to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 190 ($2.50). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CNE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 259 ($3.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cairn Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 183 ($2.41).

CNE stock opened at GBX 113 ($1.49) on Wednesday. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 57.35 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a PE ratio of 7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.80.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

