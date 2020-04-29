Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 209,940 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209,940 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $39,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.54.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $175.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.24 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

