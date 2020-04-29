Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 20,356 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20,356 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $39,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after purchasing an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,039,818 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,651,587,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,434 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,261,878,000 after purchasing an additional 202,542 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after purchasing an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total transaction of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,698 shares of company stock worth $2,073,206 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $333.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.44.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

