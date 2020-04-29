Twilio (TWLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Twilio to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.00. Twilio has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $151.00.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,829 shares of company stock worth $14,318,434. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

