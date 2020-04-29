ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATLKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ATLAS COPCO AB/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $34.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $25.39 and a twelve month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a return on equity of 33.45% and a net margin of 15.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

