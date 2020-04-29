Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 183,997 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $45,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,535,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,551,670,000 after purchasing an additional 463,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,669,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,061,000 after purchasing an additional 123,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,229,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,168,000 after purchasing an additional 113,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,370,000 after purchasing an additional 520,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter valued at about $785,947,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $129.13 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

