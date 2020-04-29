Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 46.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103,377 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Humana worth $37,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Humana by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 157,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,303,000 after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $1,224,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Humana by 8.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at $3,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $362.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $384.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.27 and a 200 day moving average of $334.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

A number of research firms have commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.94.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

