Calamos Advisors LLC Has $36.22 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,855 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $36,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Global Payments by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $9,666,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN opened at $162.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 586 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.47, for a total value of $109,857.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,069.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Global Payments from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut their price target on Global Payments from $229.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.86.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

