Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 353.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 893,345 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $37,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,502,000 after purchasing an additional 494,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,686. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $63,930.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Raymond James decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

BSX stock opened at $35.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

