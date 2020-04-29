Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 76,339 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,339 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

NYSE:AMT opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

