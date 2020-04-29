Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Advantest Corporation is one of the world’s leading automatic test equipment suppliers to the semiconductor industry, and is also a producer of electronic and optoelectronic instruments and systems. A global company, Advantest has long offered total ATE solutions, and serves the industry in every component of semiconductor test: tester, handler, mechanical and electrical interfaces, and software. Its logic, memory, mixed-signal and RF testers, and device handlers, are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor fabrication lines in the world. “

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Advantest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

ATEYY stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advantest has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.96.

Advantest Company Profile

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

