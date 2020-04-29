Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Stock analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

