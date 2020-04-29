AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.
Shares of AIQUY opened at $25.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.91.
About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR
L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.
