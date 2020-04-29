Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $11.03 on Monday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.70.
About Arcelik Anonim Sirketi
