Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Arcelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ACKAY opened at $11.03 on Monday. Arcelik Anonim Sirketi has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $18.70.

About Arcelik Anonim Sirketi

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

