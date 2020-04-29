ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Downgraded by Citigroup

ACCOR S A/S (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded ACCOR S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank downgraded ACCOR S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ACCOR S A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCOR S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

ACCYY opened at $5.51 on Monday. ACCOR S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

About ACCOR S A/S

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through Fastbooking, Availpro, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

