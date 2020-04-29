Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given a C$71.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been given a C$71.00 price objective by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.24.

TRP stock opened at C$65.28 on Monday. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$47.05 and a 12 month high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.43. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 billion and a PE ratio of 15.29.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03. The company had revenue of C$3.26 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0928162 EPS for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

