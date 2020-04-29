Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.49.

PD opened at C$0.51 on Monday. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.50.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Insiders acquired a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $40,835 in the last ninety days.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

