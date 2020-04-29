Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target Cut to C$15.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$14.29 on Monday. Information Services has a twelve month low of C$12.02 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The firm has a market cap of $249.55 million and a PE ratio of 12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.48.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$37.94 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

