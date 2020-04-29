Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$105.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Pi Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.78.

TSE KXS opened at C$141.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$113.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$105.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$70.81 and a 1-year high of C$144.50.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

