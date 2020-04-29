Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) PT Raised to C$9.00 at TD Securities

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Shares of MRE opened at C$8.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.75. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$5.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.79 million and a P/E ratio of 3.79.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$917.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$883.45 million. Equities research analysts predict that Martinrea International will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.