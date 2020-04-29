Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) PT Raised to C$12.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IPL. TD Securities reduced their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital downgraded Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$17.08.

Shares of IPL stock opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.85. Inter Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$5.35 and a 12-month high of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.27.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$607.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

