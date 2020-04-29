Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on IPL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.08.
TSE:IPL opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.85. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42.
About Inter Pipeline
Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.
