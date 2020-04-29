Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IPL. Raymond James upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.08.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

TSE:IPL opened at C$10.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.78, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.85. Inter Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$25.42.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Pipeline will post 0.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.