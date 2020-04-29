CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Cut to C$110.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective cut by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on CGI from C$114.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.18.

Shares of TSE GIB.A opened at C$85.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a PE ratio of 18.99. CGI has a fifty-two week low of C$67.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$80.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$99.51.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

