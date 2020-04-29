CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pi Financial

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Pi Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$111.00 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CGI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$112.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of CGI from C$106.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.18.

GIB.A stock opened at C$85.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.80. CGI has a 1-year low of C$67.23 and a 1-year high of C$114.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

