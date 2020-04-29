Celestica (TSE:CLS) PT Set at C$6.50 by Pi Financial

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) has been given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.10% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on Celestica from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Celestica alerts:

CLS stock opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.64. Celestica has a 1-year low of C$3.83 and a 1-year high of C$12.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.11.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$240,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,400.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.