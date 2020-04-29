CIBC Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.
CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.22.
TSE CJT opened at C$135.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$141.99.
Cargojet Company Profile
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
