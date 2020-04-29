CIBC Increases Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$140.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.35% from the stock’s previous close.

CJT has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cargojet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Cargojet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$126.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$119.22.

TSE CJT opened at C$135.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.36. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$141.99.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.28). The company had revenue of C$139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

