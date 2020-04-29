Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) received a C$14.00 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$15.75 to C$14.35 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.67.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$12.81 on Monday. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.58 and a 1-year high of C$15.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

