National Bank Financial Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) to Underperform

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CFW. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Calfrac Well Services presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

CFW opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.58. Calfrac Well Services has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.41.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$328.73 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calfrac Well Services will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

