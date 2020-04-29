CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Lowered to C$56.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$57.50 to C$56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.29% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL.B has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.00.

Shares of CCL.B stock opened at C$42.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$51.52. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$34.57 and a one year high of C$68.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

