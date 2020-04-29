Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.85% from the company’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.43.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$14.78 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$10.94 and a 52 week high of C$21.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.07. The company has a market cap of $848.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.35.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

