Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 370 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 352.27.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

About Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine

Analyst Recommendations for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)

