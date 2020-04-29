Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Morgan Stanley

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 370 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 320 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 385 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 352.27.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52-week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52-week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.