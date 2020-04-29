Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 80 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

