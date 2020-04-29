Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been assigned a CHF 80 target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a CHF 90 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 98 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 80 target price on shares of Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 92.67.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James
Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Given a C$14.00 Price Target at Raymond James
National Bank Financial Downgrades Calfrac Well Services to Underperform
National Bank Financial Downgrades Calfrac Well Services to Underperform
CCL Industries PT Lowered to C$56.00
CCL Industries PT Lowered to C$56.00
Aecon Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Aecon Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 370 by Morgan Stanley
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 370 by Morgan Stanley
Swiss Re Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Swiss Re Given a CHF 80 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report