Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 120 target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 109 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a 1 year low of CHF 73.34 and a 1 year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

