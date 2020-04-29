Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a daily sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

TM opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12. Trigon Metals has a 1 year low of C$0.05 and a 1 year high of C$0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Trigon Metals

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

