Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank lowered Altagas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$26.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altagas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$20.25.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$16.23 on Monday. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion and a PE ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.51.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altagas will post 1.2999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

