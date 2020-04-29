Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 350 by Goldman Sachs Group

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) has been assigned a CHF 350 price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZURN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 375 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 412 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a CHF 410 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 380 target price on shares of Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of CHF 379.27.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of CHF 262.10 and a 52 week high of CHF 321.80.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

