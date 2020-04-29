Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Altus Group from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

Shares of AIF opened at C$42.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 94.89. Altus Group has a 52 week low of C$26.84 and a 52 week high of C$48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.08.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$148.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altus Group will post 1.8099999 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

