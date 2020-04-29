Nestlé (VTX:NESN) PT Set at CHF 97 by Credit Suisse Group

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 97 price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group set a CHF 105 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Baader Bank set a CHF 109 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 120 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a one year low of CHF 73.34 and a one year high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

