Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $692,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $124.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $173.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.75 and its 200-day moving average is $152.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9947 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

