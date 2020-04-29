Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.96) to $0.15. Cheesecake Factory posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 174.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to $2.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $694.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAKE. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 585,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAKE opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $911.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $51.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 45.01%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

