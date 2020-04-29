Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.99) to $0.62. BJ’s Restaurants posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.76) to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $291.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.52 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

BJRI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $334.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

In other news, CFO Gregory Levin purchased 2,000 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Lynds purchased 7,500 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $246,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $781,765. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,177,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,851,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

