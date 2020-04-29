Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. Luxfer reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.50 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LXFR. Roth Capital began coverage on Luxfer in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on Luxfer from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LXFR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.82 million, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $26.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,411,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,610,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,489,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,562,000 after acquiring an additional 211,265 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 48.1% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 469,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 152,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after acquiring an additional 80,643 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

