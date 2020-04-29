Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tc Pipelines posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tc Pipelines.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.25. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tc Pipelines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Tc Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $46.47 on Friday. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.612 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

