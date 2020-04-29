West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report $0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.84. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

WST opened at $193.02 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $113.04 and a fifty-two week high of $201.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,482,000. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

