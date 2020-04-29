$0.51 EPS Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLAB. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Summit Insights downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $130.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

SLAB opened at $95.35 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.76 and a 200-day moving average of $102.31.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nina Richardson sold 775 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $67,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

