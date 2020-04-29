-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

BREW stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Craft Brew Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 49.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.