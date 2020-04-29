Zacks: Brokerages Expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matson’s earnings. Matson posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.26 million. Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

MATX opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.32. Matson has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MATX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 373.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 278,950 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 220,042 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $6,924,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,989,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 74,879 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matson by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,286,686 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,497,000 after purchasing an additional 72,080 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth about $2,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

