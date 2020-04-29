Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.10) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 272.13% and a negative return on equity of 401.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 1,547.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,173 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.52% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.98.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

