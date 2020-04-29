William L. Atwell Acquires 5,000 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director William L. Atwell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,532.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WBS opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.68. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $54.30.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $304.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.50 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 22.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Webster Financial from $50.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Webster Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

